Scottish castle on shores of Loch Long on sale for less than £2 million

A Scottish castle on the shores of Loch Long has hit the market for less than £2 million.

Cove Castle is a truly spectacular, B listed Scots Baronial style home, believed to have been bought by James Hannay in 1883, who claimed to be the first person to artificially create the industrial diamond – although this is still a debate among scientists.

Set on five acres of land, the property has four reception rooms, seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It has stunning traditional features including high ceilings, stained glass windows, grand main staircase with two secondary spiral staircases leading to the turret and level that would have been used by servants.

There is a spacious drawing room with a solid wood burning stove and the dining room on the first floor overlooks the front lawn and Loch Long.

The kitchen has been modernised but in a traditional style with fitted cupboards, appliances, cooker and impressive wood burning stove.

Across the first, second and third floors are the reception rooms, bathrooms, and bedrooms all featuring period details and can be access by the main stair case or the tower stairs. The accommodation extends to around 4700 square feet overall.

The garden surrounds the property on all sides and stretches to around seven acres, including the foreshore across the width of the gardens. The extensive garden is bound by a stone boundary wall, and access is via private gates.

A mix of mature woodland, laid to lawn, hidden passages and a cave surround Cove Castle offering an enchanted garden to explore.

Cove Castle is on the market for £1,175,000 with Galbraith.

Read more Home and Garden news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.