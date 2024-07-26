Search on for Scotland’s biggest craft beer fan for honorary chief taster role at microbrewery

Are you Scotland’s biggest craft beer fan?

One of Scotland’s leading craft microbreweries has launched a nationwide search to appoint an honorary chief taster to help develop its new summer beer range.

Cold Town Brewery, in Edinburgh, is on the lookout for Scotland’s biggest craft beer fan to put their taste buds to the ultimate test and give their seal of approval to its experimental new range, including the Pina Colada Sour and Pink Lemonade Sour.

Handcrafted in small batches, Cold Town Brewery’s existing range of seven craft beers already go through a rigorous testing process to make sure drinkers love them before they hit the taps in bars and pubs across the country.

Cold Town Brewery is now offering one lucky beer fan the chance to prove that they have tasting skills and passion for craft beer at the home of Cold Town Beer in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket.

The brewery’s honorary chief taster will go behind the scenes at Cold Town House and taproom to meet the head brewer and help launch this summer’s new range of beers.

Joined by a guest of their choice, Cold Town Brewery’s competition winner will also enjoy a complimentary overnight stay at Edinburgh’s luxury boutique hotel, The Rutland, as well as receiving Cold Town Beer merchandise and brews to take home.

‘As one of Scotland’s most innovative microbreweries, we’ve decided to launch our first nationwide search for the country’s biggest craft beer fan,’ Hayley Ransome, Head Brewer said.

‘The winner will help develop our new summer beer range and put their tasting skills to the ultimate test.

‘Our honorary chief taster will need to prove that have the ‘beer factor’ on Instagram to be in with a chance of winning the title.

‘In return, our winner will go behind the scenes at the home of Cold Town Beer in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, meet our head brewer and taste test our latest prototypes before they’re released to the public.”

For a chance to be crowned Cold Town Brewery’s first honorary chief taster for summer 2024, craft beer fans from across Scotland are now being encouraged to post a short 10-second film clip on their personal Instagram feed to say why they should be selected.

Entrants must tag Cold Town Beer www.instagram.com/coldtownbeer and Cold Town House www.instagram.com/coldtownhouse in their posts by Friday 9th August 2024.

A winner will be selected at random and notified by Monday 12th August 2024. Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Prize includes one-night complimentary dinner and B&B for two people sharing a double room at Edinburgh’s luxury boutique hotel, The Rutland.

The winner is responsible for transport to and from Edinburgh. No cash alternative. Full T&Cs and details online at https://coldtownhouse.co.uk/are-you-scotlands-biggest-craft-beer-fan

