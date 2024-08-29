Scotland’s Photography Collection: Celebrating 40 years

It’s a collection that began in the late 19th century but went on to become world-renowned, and is now regarded as one of the best in the UK.

Formally established in 1984, the National Galleries of Scotland’s photography collection has amassed more than 55,000 artwork in its 40 year history.

To celebrate the incredible collection, an exhibition showcasing more than 100 works from it will open this year.

It features work by major photographers such as Julia Margaret Cameron, Robert Mapplethorpe and Annie Leibovitz.

Portraits of famous Scots such as, Andy Murray, The Proclaimers, Jackie Kay and David Tennant will be on show, as well as vibrant portraits such as Viviane Sassen’s In Bloom.

A newly acquired work consisting of photographs, film and performance by Glasgow-based artists Beagles & Ramsay will be on display for the first time.

The Sanguis Gratia Artis (Black Pudding Self-Portrait), is a performance piece alongside photographs where the artists make black pudding out of their own blood to explore the boundaries of the self-portrait.

‘The 40th anniversary is the perfect moment to draw from the full breadth of Scotland’s photography collection,’ Louise Pearson, Photography Curator at the Galleries said.

‘This vibrant and fun exhibition includes photographs of famous Scots and works by photographers who have become household names.

‘It opens many possibilities in making connections across our country’s photography collection, sharing highlights as well as celebrating lesser-known works.’