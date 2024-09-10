The Enchanted Forest reveals this year’s theme

The ‘Enchanted Forest’ is returning this October and November with a new theme.

The highly anticipated sound and light show, which takes place in Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, has become something of an autumnal Mecca for families up and down the country.

This year’s theme is ‘Symphony of Nature’ and promises to be a celebration of the natural world and the harmonies created by the many creatures who call Faskally their home.

The Enchanted Forest, which attracts over 83,000 visitors annually, promises to take visitors through a ‘symphony of lights, music and the natural beauty of the forest’.

Following the success of the 2023 event, visitors can expect to see Beira, the Goddess of Winter returning once more as the wise and gentle conductor who orchestrates the forest’s melody. Beira’s magical wish upon a dandelion seed will set the stage for a display of lights, sound and dancing fountains.

Several installations, including a light show over Loch Dunmore, a ‘shimmer bridge’, a ‘kaleidoscope’ of butterflies, and an ‘allegro tunnel’ where sound and light play, will light the way around the 1.8km trail. In total, it takes around 60 to 90 minutes to complete the walk at a leisurely pace.

As ever, there will be plenty of food and drink stalls on site to fuel visitors’ forest adventures, including wood-fired pizzas, fish and chips, churros and coffee and a marshmallow shack.

Proceeds from the event are distributed to local charities by The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, says: ‘We’re delighted to be announcing this year’s show theme, ‘Symphony of Nature’, bringing together light and sound in a completely unique way to celebrate the incredible abundance of natural life that exists within Faskally Wood.

‘Our creative team have been working exceptionally hard behind the scenes to bring a show which once again raises the bar and will delight every visitor from young to old. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the beautiful Faskally Wood in October for another extraordinary show.’

The Enchanted Forest was launched back in 2002 and has in recent years delivered £10.38 million to the local economy. This year, it was shortlisted at the Scottish Thistle Regional Awards in the Celebrating Thriving Communities category. It has previously won Best Cultural Event at the VisitScotland Regional Awards 2018, Best Outdoor Festival at the Scottish Outdoor & Leisure Awards 2017, and Best Cultural Event at the UK Event Awards 2016.

The Enchanted Forest: Symphony of Nature will run from 3 October to 3 November 2024 in Pitlochry. To book tickets, view their first ever interactive map or find out more information, please visit their website.