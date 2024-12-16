His Majesty, King Charles III announced as Royal Patron for National Galleries of Scotland

The National Galleries of Scotland has been awarded the Royal Patronage of His Majesty, King Charles III.

The news comes following a review of all the Patronages held by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the former Prince of Wales and the former Duchess of Cornwall.

Home to Scotland’s superb art collection, the National Galleries of Scotland has three galleries in Edinburgh.

‘We’re delighted that King Charles III has accepted the Royal Patronage of the National Galleries of Scotland,’ Benny Higgins, Chairman of the National Galleries of Scotland, said.

‘His Majesty has consistently shown his support for the arts and has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the value that art offers to everyone in Scotland.’

The galleries had its best ever year in 2023 with over 1.8million visitors, driven by a blockbuster Grayson Perry exhibition and its new Scottish galleries.

One year since the Scottish galleries opened, over a million people have explored the 12 breath-taking spaces dedicated to showcasing the very best historic Scottish art.

‘It’s wonderful that His Majesty, the King is now our Royal Patron,’ Anne Lyden, Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, said.

‘It’s a real honour and a recognition of the positive work we do to care for Scotland’s amazing art collection, and to provide our country with free access to the very best art, events and exhibitions.

‘We look forward to His Majesty’s support as we continue our mission to make art work for everyone.’

