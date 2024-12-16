Locals save 150-year-old Scottish Oakbank Hotel on shores of the Holy Loch

Campaigners in Sandbank are celebrating after being awarded a grant to fund a community buy-out of their local pub, the Oakbank Hotel.

The amount of £147,411 awarded to the Oakbank Community Inn Sandbank (OCIS) group by the Scottish Land Fund will finance the purchase of the pub with an additional fundraising campaign through a share scheme to cover the costs of renovation work.

The 150-year-old landmark, located at a gateway to the southern Highlands on the banks of Holy Loch, has been closed for almost two years.

‘This has been a challenging 18-month long odyssey,’ Sue McKillop of OCIS said. ‘We are all delighted by the outcome and very grateful to SLF for the award and to current owner Greg Devine for his support and patience throughout.

‘The SLF award will fund 95 per cent of the asking price as well as provide money for a part-time development worker for a year and essential repair and conveyancing fees.

‘In this current financial climate we are very fortunate to have been successful in being awarded this amount.

‘We have had our knockbacks since getting together to try to save the venue and it’s great news for the community of Sandbank that we have our pub back.

‘Now the hard work starts. We will be launching a share scheme very shortly.

‘The money that is raised from the sale of shares will be used for the 5 per cent shortfall in the asking price and will allow us to carry out the essential work needed before we open in 2025 as Oakbank Community Inn Sandbank.

‘With the land opposite the pub recently purchased by Scenic Sandbank to create a community garden, we will have the ability to reduce ‘food miles’ into food metres through the supply of locally grown produce.

‘We have lost so many fantastic venues in this area in recent years. Hopefully our success will encourage and inspire other communities to pull together and save their local hostelries and other assets.

‘The Oakbank Inn is more than a pub, it’s a community hub.’

The SLF is a funding programme delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund that supports urban and rural communities to become more resilient and sustainable through the ownership and management of land and land assets.

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.