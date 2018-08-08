You can now create your own gin at Scots distillery

Visitors to a Scottish gin school can create their own recipe from a selection of botanicals and distil a 70cl bottle of gin to take home.

Darnley’s Gin has added a ‘Distil Your Own’ experience to its tour offering, inviting visitors to Darnley’s Gin School to create their own recipe from a selection of botanicals and distil a 70cl bottle of gin to take home.

The Gin School is the second tour space in the Darnley’s Gin Distillery cottage and houses six mini copper stills which visitors can use to distil their own bespoke bottle of gin.

The experience will see visitors enjoy a welcome drink and introduction to gin making before exploring the large range of botanicals available to include in their recipe, some of which are grown in our own cottage garden.

The hands-on experience continues as they weigh the botanicals and begin distilling their one of a kind gin on their own mini still. While this is happening, guests will enjoy a tour of Darnley’s main distillery whilst sipping on a refreshing Darnley’s G&T and led through a tasting of the Darnley’s Gin range.

At the end of the experience, visitors will fill and label their bottle of gin to take home and enjoy.

Emma Hooper, brand manager, said: ‘The opening of Darnley’s Gin School and the launch of the Distil Your Own Experience, offers people the unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and become a distiller for the day.

‘The new visitor space demonstrates our drive to offer a range of engaging and informative gin experiences complementing our existing Discover Darnley’s tour.’

‘Distil Your Own’ at Darnley’s Gin School lasts approximately 2.5 hours and is held weekly on Friday at 3pm and Saturday at 11am.

The experience can accommodate six people and private group bookings are available. Distil Your Own is available to book from Friday, 10 August, is priced at £100 per person and hosted at Darnley’s Gin Distillery at Kingsbarns in Fife, located between St Andrews and Crail.

Darnley’s Gin was launched in 2010 as ‘Darnley’s View Gin’ by one of Scotland’s longest established and experienced wine and spirits makers, the Wemyss Family.

Darnley’s Gin opened a new distillery and visitor centre at Kingsbarns on 1 July last yearwhich is open daily for “Discover Darnley’s tours.