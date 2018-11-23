When Black Bun meets Black Friday, this is the result

In Scotland, we all know about black bun – but it has a brand new meaning today!

Apex Hotels have turned up the heat in the kitchen this year for Black Friday, and for one weekend only are offering black brioche burgers.

All of Apex’s six Scottish hotels are offering shoppers the chance to fuel up for a day of bargain-hunting with a limited-edition charcoal Black Friday burger.

The quirky burger, created especially to mark one of the year’s biggest shopping dates, features a beef patty with lettuce and tomato encased in a signature black brioche bun – thanks to activated charcoal. A Portobello mushroom burger is also on offer for vegetarians.

Stressed shoppers in need of a break can grab the unique burger at any of Apex’s four hotels in Edinburgh, as well as its properties in Glasgow and Dundee.

Angela Vickers, CEO of Apex Hotels, said: ‘Black Friday is upon us and it has inspired our chefs to have a little Black Friday Fun in the kitchen, creating something unique for shoppers to enjoy during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

‘Anyone hitting the streets for a bargain in Glasgow, Dundee or Edinburgh can stop in to enjoy the special treat – which tastes amazing – and also be in with the chance of winning our special social media competition. It really is a win-win situation.’

Those who share a picture of their burger on social and tag @ApexHotels #ApexBFF will also have the chance of winning a £100 voucher, which can be redeemed at any of Apex’s 10 hotels across the UK.

Anyone who wants to try the Black Friday Burger can enjoy it along with a Coke or Diet Coke for £5 from Friday 23 November until Monday 26 November at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, Apex Grassmarket Hotel, Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel, Apex Haymarket Hotel, Apex City of Glasgow Hotel and Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa.