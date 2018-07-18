Watch this Scottish gin change colour before your eyes

A unique Scottish gin that changes colour when tonic is added is now in shops.

Supermarket ALDI has partnered with McQueen Gin at the Trossachs Distillery in Callendar to launch a very special limited-edition Forest Fruits Colour Changing Gin, which will only be on sale until September.

Exclusively available from Scottish stores, the two-tone gin changes from a pale sapphire to pink when tonic is added, or any other acidic mixer or garnish.

The magic comes from distilling the gin with the blue petals of the Asian butterfly flower, which change from a pale sapphire to pink when its PH levels are altered.

This latest release from McQueen Gin, known for its intriguing and imaginative flavour profiles, embraces the distiller’s sense of adventure, and its commitment to bringing gin drinkers something different.

Forest Fruits Colour Changing Gin is distilled with forest fruits to give it a deliciously fruity flavour, and beautifully presented in an embossed clear bottle, made from recyclable glass.

Dale McQueen, managing director and co-founder, McQueen Gin, said: ‘Not only does our new artisan gin taste great, but it also brings a little bit of theatre to gin o’clock.

‘Perfect to share with friends, it’s a delicious fruity gin with a difference. Add a squeeze of lime first and see what shade of pink the gin goes, then add the tonic and it will change again.

‘As a small craft distillery our partnership with ALDI is very valuable to us.

‘This contract alone is worth £110,000 to the distillery. We’re very proud to be working with them to bring this product to consumers up and down the country, giving them the chance to engage in the purest of gin experience, with just the right touch of magic.’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, ALDI Scotland said: ‘We’re always looking for new and innovative products, and this is a fantastic addition to our range of Scottish Gins.

‘It is our second collaboration with artisan distiller McQueen Gin, and we’re confident it is going to be very popular. We’re proud to champion local suppliers and already have some more exciting collaborations with McQueen Gin in the pipeline.’

Forest Fruits Colour Changing Gin will be available now in all 81 Scottish ALDI stores, until September, priced at just £19.99 (50cl).