Turn back the clock with these delicious creations

What is Christmas without food and memories of your childhood?

Six by Nico restaurants reveal the six dishes that aim to take guests right back to growing up in their younger years.

Childhood 2.0 is the latest offering by Chef Nico Simeone and his team who have created a menu filled with fun, laughter and reminisce; recreating dishes inspired by memories of all our childhood.

Everyone seems to have a favourite or, in some cases, a most hated dish with which they can recall particular moments of their lives and until Sunday 20 January 2019 guests will be invited to relive their memories on a trip down memory lane at his two Six by Nico restaurant sites in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The new six course tasting menu includes: Crispy Lasagne – Beef Ragu, Aged Parmesan; Beef Burger – Carpaccio, Ewes Cheese, Lettuce, Mustard Emulsion; Pot Noodle – Chicken Noodles, Charred Sweetcorn, Chestnut Mushroom, Soya & Ginger Broth; Fish Finger; Smoked Salmon Cannelloni, Pickled Cucumber, Buttermilk and Dill Dressing; Duck, Duck, Goose – Spiced Breast, Duck & Goose Leg Croustillant, Butternut Squash and finally for dessert, Cereal Milk – Cereal Milk Espuma, Crunchy Peanut Clusters, Honey Gelee and roasted Apple.

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘Reliving those fond childhood memories is exactly what we aim to do for all our guests over the Christmas and New Year celebrations with our Childhood 2.0 tasting menu.

‘Almost everyone has childhood memories of family meals, ranging from holiday gatherings to the ordinary breakfasts, lunches, and dinners – we aim to help re-create that with our six course tasting menu.’

Diners can book a table now for Childhood 2.0. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh and in Finnieston in Glasgow each six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The menu is priced at £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as childhood theme inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk.