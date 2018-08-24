These coffee cocktails will keep you awake

A Scots restaurant is preparing for National Coffee Day with a new menu of limited edition coffee cocktails.

In September, Edinburgh’s Dine will be serving some delicious caffeine-injected cocktails.

From the classic Vodka Espresso to a milky Flat White Martini or a strong and short Espresso Ristretto, the multi-award winning luxury brasserie and cocktail lounge has launched a coffee themed cocktail menu in celebration of National Coffee Day on 29 September.

The selection of delicious coffee-based cocktails will be available every day during September, each priced at £5 and using Brodies fine coffee beans.

Dine’s hotly anticipated monthly ticketed Cocktail Club event, which will be held on 17 September, will also put the coffee bean in the spotlight and immerse guests in coffee-based cocktail making.

The team of expert mixologists will also take guests on journey through the history of undoubtedly the most popular cocktail of the modern day, the Espresso Martini, in all its variations. Tickets cost £12.50 and include four cocktails.

Dine’s bar manager Alessandro Borelli explains: ‘Coffee-centric cocktails are not only delicious but give coffee lovers more ways to enjoy that irresistible brew.

‘Smooth, sophisticated and delicious, they’re a great after dinner drink. They also add some extra oomph to your cocktail so if you’re in need of a pick-me-up.

‘If you’re looking for a complex coffee cocktail, I’m a big fan of a Spiced Rum Espresso Martini made with Chairman’s Reserve Spiced, Tia Maria and Brodies Pure Arabica Espresso – it’s available on our new cocktail menu and tastes sublime.’

Located above the Traverse Theatre, next door to the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Dine offers relaxed brasserie-style dining as well as inventive, bespoke cocktails in its luxurious cocktail lounge.