Tasty treats await at the next food weekend event

The Bowhouse food weekends will continue this month with the free-to-attend market taking place next weekend.

On 10 and 11 November, the covered market at Bowhouse will be lined with stalls from the food hub’s resident producers, as well as local and seasonal fare from a selection of Scotland’s best food artisans once more, selling all the necessities for a winter larder.

In addition to the market visitors will be able to escape the November chill with coffee tasting from Unorthodox Roasters in the new Mill House café; and for younger guests the Royal Highland Education Trust will be running butter making workshops and teaching children about the journey of food from farm to fork.

To mark Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, poppies from The Poppy Scotland Appeal will be on sale from the Balcaskie Estate stall all weekend. And on Sunday 11th November visitors will be asked to participate in a minute’s silence which will be closed by a lone piper.

November’s Food Weekend will also see the return of the craft market, curated by TeaGreen Events, with hand crafted arts and gifts from independent Scottish artists.

Guests can get a head-start on their Christmas shopping with a treasure trove of jewellery, home décor and textiles, all made in Scotland. Handmade babywear from West Coast Bairns; vegan friendly stocking fillers from Glasgow based Superfly Soap; soy wax candles from Dundee’s Candle Bothy; and hand crafted gifts from Harbour Lane Studio in South Queensferry.

Bowhouse Food Weekends are renowned for their changing roster of Scotland’s best independent food and drink producers, and November’s market promises another standout line-up.

Wild Scottish venison from Highland Ridge Larder; artisan cheeses from the Strathearn Cheese Company; New York style cheesecakes from Dundee; and the king of all spices, Kampot pepper from BoTree Farm. As well as the market, the Bowhouse street food quarter will be abuzz with music from local musicians, plus Asian street food from Umi’s Kitchen, gourmet venison burgers from Screaming Peacock, and drinks from the St Andrews Brewing Company.

Bowhouse is a hub for artisan food and drink producers on Balcaskie Estate just outside St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife.

Its popular Food Weekends are free to attend and welcome a wealth of Scotland’s best producers, giving people the opportunity to see, discuss, taste and buy the best local food and drink from Fife and beyond.

Beyond the monthly Food Weekends, Bowhouse operates as an innovative food hub, providing facilities and support for independent micro producers and makers.

Current in-house producers include

· Bibi’s Little Bakery – a local bakery creating a range of macarons;

· Futtle – an organic brewery specialising in farmhouse ales inspired by the East Neuk coastline;

· Keeping the Plot – florist is growing cut and edible flowers in the fields around Bowhouse;

· Langoustine the Box – this company works with local shellfish fishermen to make langoustine, lobsters and crab available to the public;

· The Mill House – a new café that produces wood fired pizzas on site;

· Mara Seaweed – this innovative business uses Bowhouse as a base while they forage for seaweed on the shore nearby;

· Minick Butchers – this local artisan business is experimenting with maturation techniques in meat at his Bowhouse facility;

· Scotland the Bread – a not for profit organisation milling and baking bread from wheat grown in Balcaskie Estate.

The November Food Weekend is free to attend and will run between 10am–4pm on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com.