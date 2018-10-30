Stores set to hold their second festival of gin

A supermarket is launching a second Scottish Gin Festival, just in time for the festive season.

Following a hugely popular initial spring promotion, which sold at a rate of over 130 bottles per hour in the first week of sales, Lidl is holding its next event, starting on Thursday.

Eight artisan producers will bring more than nine different gins to Lidl’s 96 Scottish stores from this Thursday 1 November.

A massive seven of the gins are exclusive to Lidl for the Scottish Gin Festival including two stylish pink gins: Kinrara Rose & Cardamom Gin and Square Peg Pink Gin.

The promotion will also see two artisan producers from Scottish northern isles return to Lidl shelves by popular demand, after a debut at Lidl’s inaugural Scottish G Festival; Saxa Vord Distillery with their returning Shetland Reel Simmer Gin and Orkney Distillery presenting a new offering of Kirkjuvagr Aurora Spiced Gin.

Paul McQuade, Lidl’s head of buying for Scotland, said: ‘We have been working closely with some of the finest distilleries in Scotland to offer our customers the best premium gins at fantastic value.

‘The majority of these Festival gins are exclusive collaborations, ranging from floral pink gins to classic crisp Scottish dry gins, and even a fruity gin liqueur.

‘We are proud to be launching the second installation of our Scottish Craft Gin Festival, enabling us to push the boundaries of innovation in craft gin.’

Lidl’s own-label premium Hortus London Dry Gin winning Good Housekeeping Institute taste test in April 2018, and the famous fruity gin liqueurs selling over 400 bottles per hour when it first hit shelves.

Lidl aims to continue expanding its product range in 2019.