Ski Lodge opens for the winter in St Andrews

Think there’s no apres without ski? Think again.

With the season – both ski and festive almost upon us, The Adamson Restaurant and Bar in St Andrews launches an alpine-themed pop up and apres bar.

Rocking up on South Street in the former Burger restaurant site from November 30-January 6 equipped with seasonal hot cocktails, winter-warming fare and all manner of quirky entertainment is The Adamson Ski Lodge.

They may not have the mountains or the snow, but the team from the award winning restaurant and bar will have a Scandinavian ski bar with an alpine lodge feel to it right at the heart of St Andrews.

Snuggle up and while away those cold afternoons and evenings surrounded by fairy light, fur rugs and skis.

The Adamson Ski Lodge will have an exclusively designed warming cocktail menu for the winter season alongside festive nibbles and hot dogs.

The Ski Lodge is a veritable wonderland of apres ski decked out like an Alpine lodge, complete with faux furs and twinkling lights aplenty.

Julie Lewis, managing director of The Adamson said: ‘Our Ski Lodge pop-up will be decked out with all the luxuries of a Winter Lodge. There will be DJs and live music to keep everyone entertained at the weekends and we hope the venue will provide the perfect wintry escape for all the family this festive season in St Andrews.’

Cocktails adorning the drinks list include creations such as Candy Crush; Eden Mill Candy Cane Gin, Cointreau, Cinnamon, Lemon & egg white; a Talisker Hot Toddy as well as a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar.

The Adamson Sk Lodge will open from Friday, 30 November, and will also offer a family friendly kids menu complete with hot chocolate, milkshakes and festive treats.

The Adamson Ski Lodge will be open daily from noon till late with a live DJ every Friday and Saturday night.

To find out more, visit www.theadamson.com.