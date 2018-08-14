Scottish produce at the heart of revamped hotel

Scottish produce is the order of the day at one of the capital’s favourite restaurants.

Chefs at The Restaurant at The Bonham Hotel have been hard at work, creating some of the tastiest summer dishes, showcasing the best seasonal produce that the country has to offer, to celebrate more quality cuisine than ever before..

Making full use of Scotland’s finest ingredients, the menu features a range of favourites – freshly caught West Coast scallops with cauliflower puree, golden raisin and garam masala foam– alongside new standout offerings including Cockburn’s black pudding with quail egg and white bean cassoulet, Shetland salmon wellington with radishes, pea, broad beans and dill hollandaise and succulent fresh steak cuts from the Scottish Borders.

With fish freshly caught off the West Coast and North Sea, seafood lovers can indulge in delicious mackerel, prawn and plaice dishes.

Those looking for a more relaxed dishes, can experience the new gourmet Bonham burger, served with hand cut chips and rocket salad.

The Bonham, located in the city’s Drumsheugh Gardens, is just a five minute walk from the city centre attractions and offers a high-end boutique dining and chic hotel experience.

Marco Nobrega, head chef at The Restaurant at The Bonham, said: ‘Our new menu continues to have an emphasis on fresh and delicious food and has options for every palette.

‘We work closely with local suppliers as we are committed to the journey of our ingredients. This gives our guests the opportunity to learn about the produce, where it’s from and how we carefully prepare each ingredient and use it to create each dish.’

For sweet-toothed foodies the restaurant’s passionate chefs have also prepared a delicious dessert menu including new additions of elderflower panacotta served with Scottish strawberries, meringue and citrus curd and treacle sponge cake with rains Greek yogurt ice cream.

The Bonham recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment unveiling its 49 individually styled and refurbished guest rooms and suites.