Scottish gin brand will be heading all over the UK

A Scottish gin is to benefit from a new distribution deal that will see it expand all over the UK.

Glasgow Gin, part of Gleann Mor Spirits’ geographical range of gins, has this week joined the extensive portfolio of Inverarity Morton.

As Scotland’s leading privately-owned drinks distributor, Inverarity Morton will distribute Glasgow Gin throughout Britain.

Released in November 2017, Glasgow Gin quickly established itself in the Glasgow area through strategic marketing and the development of a strong brand, based on Glasgow’s iconic Duke of Wellington statue.

In the few months since launching, Glasgow Gin has reached stockists as far as Inverurie to the north and Tynemouth to the south.

Karin Mair, brand founder of Glasgow Gin, is delighted by the gin’s progress.

She said: ‘We are proud to have Glasgow Gin joining some of the biggest spirit brands in the world on the books at Inverarity Morton.

‘The initial launch period has been massively successful for us as we have established the gin and the brand throughout Glasgow but with

Inverarity Morton supplying over 3,000 pubs, bars and restaurants in Scotland alone this move will take Glasgow Gin to the next level in 2018.’

Inverarity Morton were excited to add Glasgow Gin to their current offering.

A spokesman added: ‘As Scotland’s leading Wine and Premium Spirits Merchant we are always developing our product range and expanding our evergrowing portfolio. We are delighted to support Glasgow Gin by adding it to our portfolio of over 200 gins.’