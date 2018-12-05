Scots restaurant in TripAdvisor’s UK top ten

A Scots restaurant has been recognised as one of the best fine dining restaurants in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards ranking eighth in the top 10 of restaurants in the UK.

The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice restaurant winners are remarkable service and quality, with venues being selected purely on the merit of ratings and reviews left by guests.

Aizle, at 107-109 St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh, delighted owner Krystal Goff.

She said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been recognised in the Travellers’ Choice awards once more, especially as we approach the fifth year since opening the restaurant.

‘The restaurant today is a culmination of those five years hard work, and it’s wonderful to feel that that effort is being felt by our guests, who visit from locally and abroad.’

Aizle opened in March 2014, Scotland’s first neo-bistro, with no traditional menu but a monthly harvest of ingredients from which chef Stuart Ralston served a four course tasting dinner.

Everything at Aizle is made in-house, from the live ferment in the sourdough, to the hand churned butter, to the aquavit and aged kombucha in its cocktails. They even grow their own selection of herbs and vegetables out the back of the restaurant, when the weather permits.

Since then the concept has grown and evolved, dinner now consists of six courses, and the restaurant has established itself as one of Edinburgh’s favourites with a three month waiting list for a table.

Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president, TripAdvisor Restaurants, said: ‘Millions of diners worldwide rely on TripAdvisor to find the perfect culinary experience.

‘The 2018 Travellers’ Choice winners are what diners consider to be best-in-class restaurants worldwide, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to dine out and discover the perfect bite to eat.

‘Food and dining experiences are often the difference between good and amazing when it comes to your travels or a night out on the town with someone special. Luckily, diners can use TripAdvisor’s award-winning list of exceptional restaurants to find the perfect eatery for any occasion – from formal to causal and everything in between.’

