Scots chef takes top prize at Young British Foodies

A Scot has won the coveted Young British Foodies Chef of 2018.

The honour was bestowed upon Roberta Hall-McCarron, head chef at The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh, at an awards ceremony last night.

The restaurant is a neighbourhood-style bistro which opened its doors earlier this summer with Roberta in the kitchen and Shaun, her husband, managing front of house.

Named The Little Chartroom after Roberta’s love of sailing, the bijou 16 cover dining room delights customers with its laid-back atmosphere and delicious, simple and seasonal food.

Roberta spent three years working at Michelin starred The Kitchin before assisting mentor Dominic Jack in the opening of Castle Terrace, where she worked for six years and where she went onto become head chef.

Prior to The Kitchin, Roberta trained at a number of restaurants in Edinburgh before spending a year and a half working at The Burj al Arab in Dubai. She was the only Scot to make the final list of winners.

The judging for the YBF’s, which took place at Leith’s School of cookery earlier this year, had the following industry heavyweights on the panel; Nuno Mendes, James Lowe, James Knapett, Lisa Markwell and Camilla Schneideman.

Founded by Amy Thorne (founder of TASTE PR), journalist Chloe Scott-Moncrieff and Lily Jones (AKA Lily Vanilli), the YBFs – now in its seventh year – was set up to fill a gap in the food and drink awards arena; seeking out and celebrating the grassroots talent of the industry – the unsung heroes who deserve to be championed.

Roberta said: ‘I was over the moon to find out that I’d won the award last night, I wasn’t expecting it in the slightest, especially with the competition so high this year.

‘I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team at the restaurant, and of course my amazing husband Shaun who has supported me every step of the way.

‘The last few months have been a whirlwind with the restaurant opening and we are delighted that it’s been such a success – I’m looking forward to getting back in the kitchen today and doing what I love.’