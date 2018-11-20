Scotland’s national chef on cookbook signing tour

Scotland’s national chef will be attending a series of book signings at selected Dobbies Garden Centres in the run up to Christmas.

The 2016 MasterChef champion Gary Maclean was appointed by the Scottish Government as Scotland’s first national chef in November 2017, and fans will be provided the opportunity to meet the TV star and quiz him on his top tips in the kitchen.

The brand-new book by the Glasgow dad of five is sure to top the wish lists for foodies and budding chefs across the nation this Christmas.

Kitchen Essentials: The Joy of Home Cooking, officially launched in October and is available to buy at Dobbies. Within the book, multi-award-winning chef Gary shares his expert advice on the skills and techniques needed in the kitchen to develop your confidence and cooking ability.

Whether a seasoned cook or a complete beginner, Gary outlines the basics to set you on the right track, pointing out some of the common mistakes he has seen in his 30 years of teaching.

Including over 120 recipes, there’s something for all the family, from quick and easy mid-week ideas, to Gary’s showstoppers, with a chapter dedicated to getting kids interested in food and cooking.

Gary will be at Dobbies Melville in Midlothian from 2-5pm this Sunday, 25 November, for those who want to get a signed copy of the book.

To find your local store and browse the upcoming events taking place, simply visit www.dobbies.com/events.