Scotland’s lowest calorie lager is on the market

Tennent’s has announced the launch of Tennent’s Light – Scotland’s lowest calorie light lager at 114 calories per pint and 3.5% ABV – after teasing its release by floating white LED balloons at iconic landmarks across the country.

The brewing team at Wellpark has spent the last year perfecting a new light recipe to strike the balance between reducing calories and ABV while retaining flavour.

To mark the launch, Tennent’s decorated four Scottish landmarks with bunches of fully biodegradable, illuminated balloons which appeared in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee last weekend.

Aimed at lager drinkers looking for a lower calorie and ABV option, Tennent’s Lights is 114 calories per draught pint and is less than 100 calories a bottle, clocking in at 66 calories per 330ml.

Made from 100% Scottish-grown cereals and Highland water from Loch Katrine, Tennent’s Light is also vegan and gluten free, as it is based on the brewery’s multi-award-winning Gluten Free Lager recipe.

James Hughes, brand manager at Tennent’s, said that they are ‘incredibly excited to introduce Tennent’s Light today – and finally reveal why Scots have been seeing white balloons dotted around cities these past few days.

‘Our talented brewing team at Wellpark have spent months cracking the perfect recipe, which is not only low calorie and low ABV, but it also tastes great.

‘With more people looking for lower calorie and lower ABV options behind the bar, Tennent’s Light is our answer to the growing moderation trend and as the lowest calorie light lager on the market, we expect it to take Scotland by storm.’

Tennent’s Light will be available on draught and 330ml bottles in selected bars throughout Scotland. For more information visit their website.