Restaurant chain’s heart is back in the Highlands

Restaurateurs are heading for the hills as they are taking their Scottish business back home to the Highlands.

Andy Waugh and Calum Mackinnon are set to open their third Mac & Wild restaurant, this time at the Falls of Shin.

Opening in late-June 2018, the founders are transforming the former ‘Harrods of the North’ into a 110-cover restaurant.

Showcasing the best of Scotland’s produce, each supplier to the new restaurant will be handpicked to support the local community.

As with their two successful London-based sites in Fitzrovia and Devonshire Square, the meat will predominantly be sourced and butchered by the Waugh family’s game-butchering business, Ardgay Game. This is situated just six miles away from the Falls of Shin restaurant.

Their menus include an award-winning ‘Veni-Moo’ burger, which was voted London’s and the UK’s best burger in 2016, haggis-pops, seafood and venison roasts, along with a selection of whiskies, craft beers and gins.

Co-founder Andy said: ‘Falls of Shin is an incredibly exciting project for us at Mac & Wild and offers us the opportunity to work even more closely with our producers and the ingredients growing on the doorstep.’

Not only will this new venture take Mac & Wild back to its Scottish roots, it also offers the opportunity for guests to connect with their food – visitors will be able to take part in foraging walks, haggis-making and whisky classes, as well as ‘meet-the-maker’ classes where they can meet Mac & Wild’s producers and suppliers to learn about the provenance of the produce.

Pete Campbell from Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust added: ‘We were very impressed with the brand they have established and the traceability they showcase around their food and drink offering.’