Relax and grin as you enjoy your gin at special event

A gin event that’s not your typical show is coming to Glasgow next year.

The Gin To My Tonic Show aims to inspire and entertain, so attendees feel like they’ve had the ultimate gin-centric experience.

As well as a chance to sample and buy a diverse range of artisan and craft gins, visitors will walk away feeling satisfied that this was more than just an exhibition. With well stocked-gin and cocktail bars, cocktail making masterclasses, blind taste challenges, presentations from distilleries, tonic and garnish tutorials, and theatrical bartender performances, it’s the ultimate gin experience.

The event will run from 15-17 March at the SEC.

Co-founder Paul Hudson-Jones said: ‘Gin drinking habits have changed dramatically in the last five years and today’s gin drinkers demand to know more not only about what they are purchasing, but also how it can be served. The show is there to take you on a journey of discovery.’

The Gin To My Tonic Show has been created around the idea of discover, taste, learn and master. Its aim is to provide today’s gin drinker with an opportunity to discover new products, taste a spectrum of flavours, learn about the unique aspects of gin, and master the perfect serve.

Co-founder Emira Shepherd added: ‘The Scottish gin scene is booming, and Glasgow is at the forefront of this. We can’t wait to share the wonderful world of gin in a fun, different and engaging way.’

The show will host over 50 premium gin and tonics brands from across the UK and beyond, offering those in attendance the opportunity to enjoy unlimited tastings, but also meet the makers and discover even more about everybody’s favourite juniper-based tipple.