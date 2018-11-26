Refurb and new name for a popular restaurant

A popular restaurant has reopened with a new name, following a £120,000 refurbishment.

Edinburgh restaurant The Dogs is under new ownership after brothers Daniel and Finbarr McNally took over the Hanover Street eatery.

Renamed The Perch, it has reopened to the public after a six-week £120,000 refurbishment project by Quiet Man Taverns.

Daniel McNally, former operations director of Festival Inns, said: ‘The Dogs was a well-known restaurant in town for a long time but we are excited about what the future holds for The Perch.

‘I’m confident the public will like the new look and more importantly the food. We are offering modern Scottish food at a reasonable price, food that people can relate to that won’t break the bank.’

All 13 existing staff members were retained, with five new recruits joining the operation.

The McNallys, who live in the Capital but hail originally from County Antrim in Northern Ireland, have owned The Kilted Pig on Colinton Road for 10 years while in 2015 they took on the Scotsman Lounge at the top of Cockburn Street just off the Royal Mile.

The Perch represents the first foray into the restaurant sector for Quiet Man Taverns and director Daniel said: ‘The main reason was the location. It’s not often something comes up on Hanover Street that isn’t snapped up by the big chains. It was just a great opportunity.’

The major facelift has increased the total number of covers to 68, while there is also a private dining room which can seat a further 20 people.

Daniel added: ‘We have kept some of the dishes which have proved popular in recent times and they form part of a new and exciting menu range using the best local Scottish produce.’