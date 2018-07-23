Pioneer launches a new gin for airport market

One of the pioneers of the Scottish gin renaissance has this month unveiled the first-ever extension to its range.

Almost a decade after it launched, Caorunn Small Batch Scottish Gin has released Caorunn Gin Master’s Cut.

Crafted exclusively for the travel retail channel by Caorunn’s longstanding gin master Simon Buley at Balmenach Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, this new expression perfectly encapsulates and enhances the essence of Caorunn.

It is an exquisite balance of traditional and foraged botanicals, Simon’s craftsmanship and an exceptionally fresh, clean flavour bursting with vibrant juniper and the delicious soft fruity notes of rowan and apple.

Bottled in one litre at 48%, Caorunn Gin Master’s Cut will also boast the highest ABV of any gin in British airports – a strength that Simon selected to bring Caorunn’s distinctive flavours and aromas to the fore.

The new release will launch exclusively with one of the world’s leading travel retailers, Dufry.

It will be available in selected Dufry World Duty Free airport shops in the UK for a three-month period as a key brand in the travel retailer’s summer liquor promotions, before becoming available in the global travel retail and duty free channel from October.

Caorunn and Dufry have collaborated on a programme of events and marketing over the launch period, including airport tastings, an exclusive gift with purchase linked to Dufry’s ‘Reserve and Collect’ service, an appearance at Heathrow’s Summer Gin Festival and a competition on Dufry’s RED loyalty programme app.

Caorunn Gin Master’s Cut is traditionally served with cool fizzing tonic and slices of crisp green Granny Smith apple to highlight its flavour profile.

International beverage sales director for Global Travel Retail, James Bateman said: ‘When Caorunn was launched in 2009, the Scottish gin boom had yet to happen, but we were confident that a spirit of such exceptional quality and character would be successful.

‘International Beverage has a long-standing commitment to building our brands in travel retail, where Caorunn Gin is already the third best-selling brand in UK outlets. We felt that the time was right to build on our success with this new and exclusive Caorunn expression – and it has definitely been worth the wait.’

Matthew Scott-Fairweather, liquor product and promotions manager UK, Finland, Sweden and Germany from Dufry added: ‘Since World Duty Free agreed to trial Caorunn Gin in its Scottish airports in the summer of 2011, it has become one of our most successful gin stories in our stores across the UK.

‘Caorunn Gin Master’s Cut is outstanding, and our congratulations go to Simon Buley for retaining all the integrity and character of Caorunn whilst bringing something fresh and special into the bottle. It allows us to offer our customers something truly different from other stores, whether to enjoy themselves or as a gift to others.’

Caorunn Gin Master’s Cut is priced at £39.99 for all passengers.