One team of 30 women created a brand new beer

An all-female brewers’ collaboration has released a new craft beer limited edition: Rhubarb: A User’s Guide.

In an industry first, the new beverage was available at last weekend’s Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival.

Led by brewing expert Jenn Merrick, female brewers, including current brewers, students and lecturers at Heriot-Watt University created this unique kettle sour in just 24 hours, in a bid to celebrate female brewing, past, present and future.

Described as a crisp and refreshing sherbet beer, it is brewed with Yorkshire ‘Pink Gold’ rhubarb juice and infused with fresh lemon thyme, hibiscus and rose petals and dry-hopped with Huell Melon– the perfect summer drink.

The kettle sour was hosted and brewed at Pressure Drop brewery under the direction of brewer Katie McCain who led the all-female team of 20 brewers, 10 undergraduates and their lecturer from Herriot-Watt’s MSc in Brewing and Distilling.

A hands-on experience, the brewers and students were involved in the recipe design, blending flavours, prepping ingredients and pitching in with the mashing and the boiling.

Jen Merrick, founder of community brewery, Earth Station, said: ‘It was such an inspiring day to see so many women who contribute to the craft beer industry all in one place, making a beer that drew on the skills of these industry leaders and connecting them with the next generation of brewers.’

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, the company behind the Edinburgh, London and Bristol Craft beer festivals who commissioned the project, said: ‘This is a great summer beer that will be a fantastic addition to the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival.

‘The aim of this limited-edition beer is to celebrate the incredible female talent and influence on modern brewing by creating a collaborative beer with past, present and future female brewers from across the industry.’

Continuing with the all-female theme, illustrator Tara O’Brien was commissioned to produce the artwork design for the label. The craft beer is available in 330 ml bottles at 3.6% ABV.