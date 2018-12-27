New Scots gin is in the shops from today

A supermarket is launching a new exclusive product across all Scottish stores for Hogmanay, a Kinrara Oak Spiced Gin.

The perfect winter warming tipple, the new Kinrara Oak Spiced Gin is flavoured with tonka beans, cinnamon, all spice, nutmag and vanilla.

Brand new to supermarket shelves, and only available in Lidl, this gin is priced £19.99.

Kinrara, one of Scotland’s newest micro distilleries, is nestled amongst 12,000 acres of forest in the Cairngorm National Park and produce unique highland dry gins and liqueurs infused with local flora and berries.

All gin is hand bottled during the production process, and the three strong distillery team have been working hard to bring this unique product to Lidl shelves.

The new Kinrara Gin will be exclusively in Lidl stores from today, Thursday 27 December, and only available while stocks last so make sure and grab a bottle in time to ‘bring in the bells’!

To impress your guests at a Hogmanay gathering, Kinrara founder Stuart McMillan suggests serving with a twist of Clementine and splash of Ginger Ale, for the perfect party pour. Alternatively, the gin is also delicious to sip neat by a log fire.