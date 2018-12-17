New gin set will be present and correct

A Scottish gin firm is presenting a special release for the festive season.

Oro Gin’s new luxury gift box contains a full-sized bottle of award-winning Oro Gin or Oro V, accompanied by an art deco-style balloon glass.

Packaged inside a luxury keepsake box with magnetic lid, complete with beautiful gold foil detailing, it’s ready to go straight under the Christmas tree.

The glass has been carefully chosen to compliment the brand’s stylish 1920s feel, with the Oro logo subtly etched onto the base of the glass. Ideal for G&Ts or cocktails, just add a measure of Oro Gin and your favourite mixer to enjoy a tipple on Christmas Day.

Oro Gin is distilled in Dumfriesshire at The Distillery at Dalton, a family-run business which fuses distilling with science to create a gin based on a thoroughly scientific understanding of how different flavour compounds work and interact with each other.

Ray Clynick Jr, head distiller at Oro Gin, said: ‘I’m delighted to reveal Oro’s new luxury gift box in time for Christmas. A thoughtful and stylish present, the Oro Gin gift pack will be truly loved by all who receive one.’

The gift box, which retails at £55, is available now from Oro Gin’s website, orogin.co.uk.