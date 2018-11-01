New executive head chef has vision for the future

Four-star hotel The Bonham in Edinburgh has appointed the award-winning Chris MacDiarmid as its new executive head chef.

Chris, who brings more than 30 years’ experience within the hospitality industry, has worked at various restaurant and hotels across the UK including The Capital Hotel, Edinburgh, Macdonald Hotel Marine, Berwick and Wincham Hall Hotel, Northwich.

And he’s delighted to have joined The Bonham.

Chris said: ‘I knew I’d found my passion when I did work experience while I was at school in a hotel in Isle of Whithorn. I loved everything about working in a kitchen from the rush of excitement to the creative flare, so decided to attend Telford College before training at The Carlton Highland Hotel in 1988.

‘From there I bought my first cookbook, White Heat by Marco Pierre White, and took a lot of inspiration from him – and still do. I also look up to top Scottish chefs Tom Kitchin, Martin Wishart and Dominic Jack.’

Having also worked as a banquet sous chef in a five-star hotel in Perth, Australia, Chris picked up lots of experience in Asian cooking styles and cuisine and will incorporate some of these flavours into The Bonham menu.

Chris added: ‘I am delighted to join the passionate and driven culinary team at the four star Bonham Hotel and begin this new chapter in my career.

‘Scotland’s larder is bursting with some of the best local produce there is and I’m extremely passionate about Scottish ingredients and love using Scottish seafood and the beautiful game that is in season at the moment.

‘We have a fantastic team of talented chefs at the hotel and I look forward to leading and inspiring them as they will be integral in helping me bring my vision to life.’

Using his wealth of experience, the finest ingredients and focusing on seasonal produce, Chris will create a modern brasserie menu.

The new menu, under Chris’ direction, features Scrabster halibut with cockles, clams, mussels and heritage carrots, roast Perthshire pheasant with haggis croquette, turnip puree and creamed Brussels sprouts, as well as Ayrshire pork, West Coast Skate and monkfish and salmon laksa.

The award-winning hotel recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment unveiling its 49 individually styled and refurbished guest rooms and suites.