New executive head chef at Trump Turnberry

Award-winning chef Callum Dow has been promoted to executive head chef at the iconic five-star Trump Turnberry.

Bringing an exciting vision for the venue’s varied menus, Callum joined the hotel as chef de cuisine in 2017 and was quickly promoted to executive sous chef within six months, before recently taking on the executive head chef role across the resort’s dining portfolio, which includes the signature 1906 restaurant, the Grand Tea Lounge & Bar, The Duel in the Sun, The Lighthouse Halfway House and the Chef’s Table.

Having worked in top kitchens across the UK since 2001, Callum has over 17 years of experience – including two years as executive head chef at Balbirnie House – and brings a plethora of knowledge to the resort.

Callum previously spent a year working as the head chef at the prestigious Gleneagles Deseo restaurant and enjoyed time at Airth Castle, The Mytton & Mermaid, Shrewsbury, and one Michelin star restaurant, Longueville Manor, Jersey.

With a strong passion and drive for the industry, Callum takes inspiration from chefs he has met during his career, including Trump Turnberry’s director of culinary, Justin Galea, who has been an integral part of Callum’s success to date and was a former Executive Chef at the hotel.

He also cites Adrian Badlands and John Badley – who he met during his time at The Mytton & Mermaid – as two of the most influential chefs he has worked with.

Callum said: ‘I am extremely honoured to be heading up the kitchens at one of the most iconic hotels in Scotland. I had to pinch myself when I was approached to take the reins as Executive Head Chef.

‘I always try and be at the top of my game and you don’t get better than Trump Turnberry.

‘We are a very young and new team within the kitchens and laying the foundations of what is going to be a very exciting time at the hotel. Every day is different and we push ourselves to constantly evolve and improve things.’

With an unrivalled coastal location, and views stretching for miles, Callum take inspiration from the land and sea surrounding the resort to produce the dishes found on the indigenous 1906 menu and works closely with local suppliers.

Callum continued: ‘Local produce is at the heart of what we do. Scotland’s larder is phenomenal and we have incredible fresh shellfish, game and wild mushrooms. The list is endless. I specialise in classic French gastronomy and 1906 is a classic French restaurant, but the menu also allows me to showcase my creative flair and personality on a plate.

‘Seasonality is key, and we work hard on sourcing the best and working with suppliers to ensure that we get exactly what we want. If you source the best ingredients then you do not need to mess around with them, just cook them to perfection and you have yourself a great dish.’

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: ‘Callum is an integral part of our family here at Trump Turnberry. He is an exciting talent whose passion and energy for delivering freshly prepared, high quality food will continue to build the hotel’s reputation for offering a first-class dining experience to anyone who comes through our doors.’