New craft beer bar officially opened today

A community focused craft beer bar with 24 beers on tap has opened today.

Dynamo Dundee officially opened at 4pm. This follows last month’s announcement that six°north were taking over this historic site on 42 Union Street.

Since then a refit of the bar has taken place, with many original features being kept in an effort to preserve the rich history of the building.

Dynamo will showcase six°north’s own beers alongside some of the best breweries from Scotland, UK and further afield, all across 24 taps. This will be supported by a comprehensive list of spirits and wines. Anticipation of the opening has been building locally and a busy opening weekend is expected for the bar.

Robert Lindsay, six°north founder said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome Dynamo to our family of venues, it’s a wonderful wee bar, with bags of charm. Our aim with Dynamo is to offer outstanding modern beers in a comfortable, traditional environment. We hope it’s a welcome addition to Dundee.’

The Dynamo crowdfunding campaign remains live until 24 December, offering customers the chance to reap rewards of free beer and exclusive merchandise.

Full info can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/dynamodundee.