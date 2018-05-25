Michelin star restaurant is chasing a top prize

Edinburgh’s only Michelin star restaurant with rooms has been nominated for a top prize in Food and Travel Magazine 2018 Reader Awards.

21212, on Royal Terrace, has been chosen out of thousands from a public nomination process to progress to the shortlist in the Hotel of the Year: Gourmet Bolthole category.

The nomination comes the same month that they were recognised as one of CNN’s 10 best hotels with Michelin-starred restaurants. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Carlton Hotel, St. Moritz and The New York Edition, New York were among some of the other hotels to be included in the CNN feature.

Just last month Food and Travel Magazine hailed 21212 as one of the best restaurants with rooms in the UK.

Head chef, Paul Kitching said: ‘We were chuffed to bits to be nominated for this award and to receive the recognition from CNN. Thank you to everyone who nominated us for the award. This year has been a great one for us as we approach our 10th birthday.’

21212 are up against four other hotels in their Gourmet Bolthole category. The winner of this category goes on to contend for Hotel of the Year.

Chef Paul and his partner Katie opened 21212 in 2009 and have been attracting visitors from far and wide ever since.

Paul’s theatrical dining experience and unique take on produce earned them a Michelin star soon after opening.

The Food and Travel Awards are voted for by the general public. Voting is available from this link.

Voting with remain open until September. Winners will be announced at the awards gala at the RAC Club, London, on 17 September.