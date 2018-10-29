Lonewolf unveils great new look for its gin and vodka

A Scottish craft distiller has unveiled the brand refresh for its LoneWolf Gin and LoneWolf Vodka.

BrewDog-backed LoneWolf looks to improve differentiation between its core spirits range, increase visibility of the bottles on shelf, and align the spirits bottles more closely with the other creations in its portfolio.

Launched in April 2017, the Aberdeenshire-based distillery is on a mission to redefine the spirits industry by establishing a new standard for spirits production, with craft and quality at its heart.

Its commitment to that cause has led it to evolve its packaging to ensure it effectively communicates those values, and to allow it to expand its range seamlessly.

Steven Kersley, head of distillation at LoneWolf Spirits, said: ‘Lonewolf has come a long way since its launch last year, and we wanted to ensure our packaging reflected the distillery we are today.

‘The look and feel of our bottles absolutely needed to match the craft and passion behind our spirits. Our new packaging retains everything we loved about the previous designs, with a refresh that suits the brand we have become.’

The new bottle design will feature a distinctive colour sash in a nod to those currently seen on both the LoneWolf Tonic and Gin and Tonic cans, aligning the brand’s range more effectively and allowing for greater differentiation through colour cues. Specifically selected to reflect the flavour profiles, these colours have been chosen to reflect the spirits inside.

Born from meticulous attention to detail throughout the brewing, fermentation and distillation process, LoneWolf Vodka retains sweet grain and vanilla characteristics unique to its flavour profile. The labels grey colour sash symbolises this strong, unique character in an otherwise incredibly clean and well-crafted spirit.

Inspired by the locally foraged Scots Pine Needles, Thai Lemon Grass, Kaffir Lime and fresh citrus botanicals that are prominent to the flavour profile of LoneWolf Gin, the new label will carry a green sash. This was chosen to reflect the gins crisp, well balanced and fresh aroma and taste.

Steven continued: ‘We have big plans to expand our spirits range beyond gin and vodka, so this design allows us to add new products seamlessly. Our mission to redefine the spirits category meant we needed a future-proofed design to reflect that ambition. We can’t wait to unleash our new look in the coming weeks.’

The brand’s bold wolf emblem has been given more prominence in the new design to ensure it stands out on shelf.

To illustrate its craft credentials, each bottle will also feature the small-batch number and bottle date on the neck.

In addition to its plans to expand its spirits range, the craft distiller will also be releasing a light, crisp tonic in early 2019, adding to the LoneWolf Tonic portfolio.

The new designs were created in collaboration with creative agency Robot Food and will start being rolled out nationwide.