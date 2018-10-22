John Crabbie unveils a 12-year-old single malt

Just months after revealing plans to build what could be the first whisky distillery in Edinburgh for more than 100 years, one of Scotland’s most historic whisky brands has unveiled a 12-year-old Island single malt Scotch.

Following in the footsteps of its pioneering founder John Crabbie, who sourced only the best malt whisky casks from more than 70 distilleries around Scotland in the early 1800s, this exceptional aged expression from the Scottish Islands has been chosen from a renowned distillery and bottled under the celebrated Crabbie name.

Reflective of its founder’s passion to only put the finest liquids under his name, this glowing amber, lightly peated addition to the range has deeply malty and fresh aromas at first, followed with notes of green grass and citrus.

The palate delivers a distinctive rich flavour with a bittersweet balance, tailed by a touch of sweet honey, grilled orange and green tea, before a long-lasting smoke finish.

The island region is not generally known for producing lightly peated single malts, thus setting this outstanding spirit apart from the regular line-up.

In keeping with the current range, the latest release is available in 70cl glass bottles, presented in a special gift box and complete with a prominent age statement, cork closure and metallic rip seal capsule.

Bottled at 43% ABV, the 12-Year-Old single-malt is available in the UK, China and South Africa, both on and off trade, with a recommended retail price of £35.

The Crabbie Whisky collection also contains 30-Year-Old and Eight-Year-Old single-malt whiskies, along with a number of releases that are due to launch later this year.

David Brown, managing director of John Crabbie & Co said: ‘With the launch of this exceptional-tasting, premium 12-Year Old single malt, we are staying true to our brand legacy by continuing to source some truly spectacular casks from some of the most famed distilleries across Scotland.

‘This latest bottling adds another dimension to our renowned portfolio and provides the opportunity for new and existing single malt Scotch enthusiasts to experience an additional variant, and a new style within the Crabbie Whisky collection.’