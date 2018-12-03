Isle of Skye Distillers launch Misty Isle Vodka

A Portree-based distillery has launched the first vodka to be produced on the Isle of Skye.

Misty Isle Vodka is the newest member of the premium spirit family from Isle of Skye Distillers, and the first vodka to be distilled on the island.

Triple-distilled in small batches at 40% ABV, Misty Isle Vodka is crafted with crystal clear waters drawn from the Storr Lochs, just three miles from the distillery.

Misty Isle Vodka has a light, refreshing taste, and is finished by hand to ensure a crisp, clean and smooth spirit. The bottles’ unique ridge design is inspired by the rugged landscape of the Cuillin Mountains, the landmark that directors Alistair and Thomas Wilson pass every day when delivering to customers on Skye.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Alistair and Thomas, Isle of Skye Distillers is the first gin and vodka distillery on the Isle of Skye. The fourth bottling by Isle of Skye Distillers, Misty Isle Vodka follows the release of three small-batch gins: Misty Isle Gin, Tommy’s Gin and Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin.

Alistair Wilson, managing director at Isle of Skye Distillers, said: ‘It has been our ambition to create Skye’s very first vodka since we founded the distillery almost three years ago, and we’re delighted to announce its release.

‘While gin is our signature product, the launch of Misty Isle Vodka helps show not only how diverse our small-batch distillery can be, but also the quality of the spirits which can be created with local botanicals harvested in Skye. Our distillation and filtering process makes Misty Isle Vodka less harsh than many traditional vodkas – it’s smooth enough to sip neat.

‘As with our Misty Isle Gin, provenance is everything to us. Every part of the production process for Misty Isle Vodka, from distilling right through to bottling and labelling, takes place in Portree.’

Retailing at £30 per 70cl bottle, Misty Isle Vodka is available to buy directly from the Isle of Skye Distillers shop in Portree, and will shortly be available online at www.isleofskyedistillers.com/shop.