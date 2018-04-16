Irn Bru scones are on the menu at The Caledonian

Scottish cuisine is known throughout the world – for better or worse!

Our haggis, black pudding, square sausage and tattie scones are the stuff of legend, and among the most missed foods for our ex-pats.

On the other hand, our deep fried Mars bars and other confectionary treats have brought Scotland a slight infamy.

However, there’s a tasty new offering on the menu at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian as it launched its new Around the World afternoon tea offering this month.

Scones inspired by Scotland’s favourite drink, Irn Bru, are just one of the tempting treats on the menu.

Dale MacPhee, general manager of the hotel, says the idea behind the afternoon tea is to have something from every region where the Waldorf Astoria has a hotel.

He explained: ‘We wanted to give our guests the opportunity to taste some internationally themed food alongside the finest Scottish fare. Irn Bru is just as much an institution in Scotland as afternoon tea is in Britain, so it made sense to bring the two together.’

As well as the freshly baked scones there will be a range of savoury bites including Shakshuka, a spiced stew from Israel and Po Boy, crispy spiced chicken from Louisianna.

In the pastry line, continuing the drink theme there’s Pina Colada surprise from South America alongside the white chocolate and mint Religieuse from France and the more traditional Black Forest gateau (Germany), Key lime pie (Florida) and Tiramisu macaron (Italy).

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh’s Around the World Afternoon Tea will be served Monday to Friday from noon to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday from noonm to 6pm until the end of April.

Prices start at £35 per person. To book, call 0131 222 8945 or email afternoontea.reservations@waldorfastoria.com for more details.