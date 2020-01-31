How a Scotsman took cricket to South Africa

In 1877, young Scotsman James Douglas Logan emigrated to South Africa.

Within a few years he had made his fortune through business, politics and his association with the most favoured of imperial pastimes – cricket.

This is the fascinating story of how Logan, the son of a Borders railwayman, was instrumental in the development of cricket in South Africa at a time when the country was heading towards war with the British empire.

An enticing read, the book is illustrated with rare photographs and documents.

Empire, War and Cricket in South Africa, by Dean Allen, published by Zebra Press