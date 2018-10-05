Head chef Gary collects his third AA Rosette

A Scots chef has been awarded a third AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence at the 2018 AA Awards ceremony.

Head chef Gary Phillips of Kilcamb Lodge Hotel, Strontian, attended the ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, where he was one of only two chefs in the whole of Scotland to receive this coveted award at a prestigious event hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Gary Phillips joined Kilcamb in 2008 and immediately achieved 2 AA Rosettes but this new accolade was always in his sights and very much a part of his personal ambition and career goal.

Owners Sally and David Fox said: ‘We are so proud of Gary’s achievements, his work ethic and passion; team leadership and management style has helped our business to flourish and improve year on year.

‘Kilcamb is a small AA 4 Star Hotel in Strontian on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula. A very rural and special place with its heart in this peaceful and beautiful area and all it has to offer.

‘It is rare for the AA to award establishments like ours the coveted 3AA Rosettes so the award feels very special indeed to all of our hard working and dedicated team.’