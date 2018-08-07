Have your say and vote in the Eat Game Awards

The public will soon have the chance to have their say and pick their favourites in the Eat Game Awards.

Celebrating Wild British Produce, this is a brand-new initiative created by three leading British businesses, James Purdey & Sons Ltd, Boisdale Restaurants and Taste of Game, bringing together the shooting, game meat and hospitality sectors to celebrate the wild game meat produced in Britain.

The awards are searching for the champions of British game and to reward their success, innovation and passion in working with this natural countryside harvest.

The Eat Game Awards website previously called for the general public to nominate their favourite game meat business or person.

The public will soon be able to vote for the top 10 nominees from 12 August to 30 September.

The individual or business with the most votes will win in each category. The results will be announced at the Eat Game Awards dinner at Boisdale Canary Wharf on 9 October.

The awards reflect the ever-growing use of wild game with 10 different categories:

• Best restaurant regularly serving game

• Best pub regularly serving game

• Best game chef regularly cooking game

• Best game farmers market stall including street food vendor

• Best added value game product

• Best multiple retailer selling game

• Best small retailer selling game

• Best game butcher

• Game Hero

• Champion of Champions

The addition of a Scottish Prize, in partnership with Scotland’s Natural Larder (SNL), will cover the Best Scottish Entry in each of the categories (excluding Champion of Champions).

The nominated charity that the awards will be supporting is The Country Food Trust, whose aim is to feed those in need with game meat casseroles packaged in ready-to-eat long-life pouches.

James Horne of Purdey said: ‘The consumption of game meat is a great joy to those that have enjoyed the spoils during the game season. We are determined to broaden the awareness of the delights this meat brings and encourage its wider consumption across the UK.

‘The awards are a tremendous way of recognising the significant breadth of game use and innovation that so many ordinary people, chefs, restaurants and companies have brought to our table.’

Ranald Macdonald of Boisdale agreed: ‘The eating of game is integral to the survival of the Great British countryside, the rural economy and our way of life. It is also delicious and nutritious. For everyone’s benefit we need to encourage the consumption of British game.’

Annette Woolcock of Taste of Game: ‘We are very excited by the awards and hope the shooting and game meat industry will get behind them by nominating and voting for their favourite businesses and individuals. There are some great businesses now using game and we want to reward and showcase them through these awards’.

The online voting process is quick and easy. Votes will be accepted from 12 August to 30 September at www.eatgameawards.co.uk.