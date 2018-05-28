Glasgow to host a celebration of Indian food

Glasgow’s former fish market is being transformed into Little India for Scotland’s biggest ever festival of Indian food.

Stalls representing the six main culinary regions of India will be serving a total of 36 dishes at the event in The Briggait in the centre of the city on Saturday and Sunday 14 and 15 July.

There will be live cookery demonstrations.

Built in 1873, the Grade A listed building occupies almost an entire city block on the north bank of the Clyde and was the city’s fish market for over 100 years.

It has been described by Historic Scotland as ‘Scotland’s most important collection of surviving market halls’.

Performers in traditional dress will include sitar and tabla players. DJs will play a succession of Indian music.

Drinks, including cocktails and mocktails, will be based on Indian ingredients.

There will be a children’s play area with face painting and costumes for dressing up as Indian characters with prizes for the best entrants.

Scotland’s Indian Food Bazaar – A Culinary Journey’ will be open from noon-10pm each day.

Admission is free. The Briggait is next to the St Enoch shopping centre car parks.