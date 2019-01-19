Glasgow ready for first Gin To My Tonic event

Tickets are going fast for the first The Gin To My Tonic Show, which comes to Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus in March.

Taking place from 15 to 17 March, The Gin To My Tonic Show is not your typical gin event – be inspired and entertained with this ultimate gin-centric experience, where you can sample a hugely diverse range of artisan and craft gins…and buy your favourites to take home.

It will be more than just an exhibition – with well-stocked gin and cocktail bars, tonic and garnish tutorials, cocktail-making masterclasses, blind taste challenges, presentations from distilleries and theatrical bartender performances.

Co-founder Paul Hudson-Jones said: ‘Gin drinking habits have changed dramatically in the last five years and today’s gin drinkers demand to know more not only about what they are purchasing, but also how it can be served. The show is there to take you on a journey of discovery.’

The Gin To My Tonic Show has been created around the idea of discover, taste, learn and master. Its aim is to provide today’s gin drinker with an opportunity dicover taste a spectrum of flavours, learn about the unique aspects of gin, and master the perfect serve.

The show will host over 50 premium gins and tonics brands from across the UK and beyond, offering those in attendance the opportunity to enjoy unlimited tastings, and also meet the makers to discover even more about this popular juniper-based tipple.

Brands already confirmed include Eden Mill who will be showcasing amongst others their award winning ‘Original’ gin made from Fife’s indigenous sea buckthorn berry, Boe, Crafty Distillery, Orkney Gin, Brentingby Gin and Daffy’s Gin who have been amassing gold medal beverage awards and taking the world by storm since their 2014 launch.

Co-Founder Emira Shepherd said: ‘The Scottish gin scene is booming, and Glasgow is at the forefront of this. We can’t wait to share the wonderful world of gin in a fun, different and engaging way.’

This fun and exciting show is not to be missed with something for every gin drinker, old or new – tickets are on sale now.

Different packages are available, priced £20 for the enthusiast, and £35 for connoisseurs.

Tickets available are:

Friday 15 March, 6.30–11pm; Saturday 16 March noon–4.30pm (enthusiast and connoisseur tickets sold out); Saturday 16 March 6.30–11pm (connoisseur tickets sold out); Sunday 17 March, noon–5.30pm.

The Gin To My Tonic is the brainchild of lifelong friends and fellow gin drinkers Emira Shepherd and Paul Hudson-Jones. Their love of all things gin inspired them to take a leap into the world of social media blogging in January 2017 as part of a new year’s resolution and begin sharing their own personal gin journey on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Over two years they have amassed an impressive 65,000 followers and now work collaboratively with gin distillers and premium mixers worldwide.

Click HERE for more details and tickets.