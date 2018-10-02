Glasgow family restaurant in the Times Top 100

A Glasgow family restaurant has been named in The Times Top 100 Best Places to Eat.

Eusebi Deli, which is owned by Giovanna Eusebi, offers an authentic taste of Italy in the heart of Glasgow’s West End using the best Scottish and Italian ingredients with a modern twist.

The final top 25 restaurants were announced today, and named Eusebi as one of the best establishments in the UK.

The list was selected by Marina O’Loughlin, restaurant critic for The Sunday Times and Giles Coren, restaurant critic for The Times.

The listing stands Eusebi alongside some of the country’s most remarkable restaurants such as Gymkhana in London, which was previously named in the top 50 restaurants in the world.

Marina O’Loughlin described Eusebi as: ‘A deli and takeaway and café that has bloomed, under the aegis of lovely Giovanna Eusebi, into a serious restaurant.’

Marina went on to say: ‘Their small plates menu is an ambitious revelation.’

The award comes just weeks after Eusebi took the title of both Best Dining Experience and Best Café/Deli at The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards in September, beating Michelin star restaurant, 21212 in Edinburgh.

Giovanna Eusebi said: ‘We’re both astounded and thrilled to have been named in The Times Top 100 Best Places To Eat.

‘We’ve been working hard for over 40 years to bring a true taste of Italy to the people of Glasgow and it’s great to see that our passion and enthusiasm for real food has been recognised.

‘The whole team and I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our loyal customers and the community of Glasgow for their continued support for all these years. It’s an exciting time for us and we’re looking forward to what the future has to hold for Eusebi.’