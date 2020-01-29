Folk royalty returns for Celtic Connections

Scottish folk royalty Christine Kydd will perform her much-anticipated solo album Shift & Change for the very first time at Celtic Connections 2020.

Christine will play Drygate Brewery on Saturday, 1 February.

An iconic name in Scottish folk song – as a singer, teacher, choir director, folklorist and animateur – and after taking a 20-year solo recording hiatus, Christine recorded her much-anticipated solo album in 2019.

Shift & Change interweaves traditional songs, contemporary covers and original compositions, all of which will be showcased as part of this special festival performance.

Playing alongside Christine as part of the show will be Andy Shanks, Innes Watson, Gillian Frame, Fraser Speirs and Angus Lyon, all of whom recorded on the album.

Christine said: ‘This is going to be such a special night for me, I can’t wait to play the album in full with all of the amazing musicians who recorded it with me.

‘What a time I’ve had performing and playing with a host of amazing people over the last 30 years but it has been really lovely to have the opportunity to get back into my solo work and write and record Shift & Change – I am looking forward to sharing it all with the lovely Celtic Connections audiences. Sometimes people choose to sing along on the choruses and I love the warmth that brings to the room!’

Christine grew up musically in the vibrant Edinburgh scene and has enjoyed a hugely varied career. Her solo work reveals an artist of empathy, range and passion – with the fun of a street song or children’s ditty to her fine interpretations of traditional ballad, self-penned and contemporary song.

Throughout her career Christine has shared the stage with fellow singers such as Sheena Wellington, Karen Matheson, Jean Redpath and in various combinations has supported many artists such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Richard Thompson, Capercaillie, Christy Moore and Altan. Now, with many touring, recording and performance credits under her belt, she is a singer as respected and loved by fellow musicians as she is by her audiences.

Her work has taken her all over the UK and Europe, to North America, and Russia. 2007 saw her gain an award as Creative Ambassador for Angus, and 2008 ended with a solo performance for the Scottish Government’s launch of Homecoming 2009 where she sang for Scotland’s First Minister and a celebrity audience.

In 2012 and 2018 she was nominated for Scots Singer of the Year at the MG Alba Scottish Traditional Music Awards and in 2018 she was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

Find out more at www.christinekydd.com