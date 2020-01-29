An evening of indulgence at Malmaison Edinburgh City

Like it or loathe it, more tourists are visiting Edinburgh than ever before.

Whether these folk have come from the other side of the world or ventured fae Kirrimuir for a wee city break, they all need a place to rest their heads.

And now there’s a new kid on the block – St Andrews Square to be precise- vying for tourist’s attention.

Set in a prime location, Malmaison’s Edinburgh City Centre hotel officially opened in December 2019. However with their first busy festive season firmly under their belts, the team at Scottish Field were invited to pop along to their media night last week for a snoop around accompanied with delicious food and drink.

Guests can choose from double or twin rooms or even opt for the luxurious suites. They all boast modern en-suites with showers large enough to fit a string quartet.

The hotel is the second Malmaison in Edinburgh, having already opened the first of the chain in Leith in 1994. The decor is as you’d expect with black and dark greys punctuated with pops of fuchsia in the soft furnishings and old portraits given a modern touch of neon.

We were treated to champagne and a glorious whisky cocktail before tucking in to the most glorious array of foods you could imagine.

Covering one huge table was the widest and most decadent selection of cheeses (all sourced from Scotland) and charcuterie meats I’ve ever seen.

In another room, a glorious seafood stand boasted a beautifully pink selection of lobster, king prawns and smoked salmon. The savoury feast continued with pulled pork, roast beef, sirloin steak and all the wonderful trimmings you’d expect complete with a choice of sauces.

The dessert table was equally as impressive with giant dark chocolate covered strawberries, creme brulees, brownies, macarons and more. The phrase ‘mouth-watering’ has never been so apt.

Never one to turn down a free G & T, Caorunn gin were on hand to keep our thirst at bay with both their original and Scottish raspberry flavours available to try.

With a DJ on hand to keep the party going, it was difficult to tear ourselves away from such a fun evening at a venue that’s sure to prove popular with both tourists and locals.

Malmaison Edinburgh City