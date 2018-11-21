Flavours of the festive season captured in gin

A supermarket is releasing a range of limited edition gins from Scotland, inspired by the festive season.

Part of the St Andrews based distiller Eden Mill’s Botanical Project, the Winter Warmer Gin (£19.99, 50cl) and Baked Apple and Salted Caramel Liqueur (£14.99, 50cl) are both exclusive to ALDI.

On sale now, the seasonal, limited-edition Winter Warmer gin is infused with the nostalgic festive flavours; cloves and cinnamon. Back by popular demand, the winter tipple was sold during the first ever ALDI Gin festival last November and was one of the supermarkets best-selling products.

The Winter Warmer Gin is joined by Eden Mill’s first ever winter season gin liqueur: Baked Apple and Salted Caramel flavour. Offering a sweet alternative to the more traditional festive drinks, the liqueur can be served neat over ice, or with tonic or lemonade, and is available in store now.

ALDI and Eden Mill Gin’s partnership continues to go from strength to strength and the latest contract is worth £350,000 to the distillery.

Paul Miller, owner of Eden Mill, said: ‘This year Eden Mill has enjoyed unparalleled success. We’re pleased to continue our strong relationship with ALDI into 2019 as we move to a larger distillery.

‘We hope the new Winter themed gins bring some welcome festive spirit to ALDI customers this Christmas.’

Eden Mill recently won Gin of the Year amongst four other accolades for gin making at the 2018 Scottish Gin Awards.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: ‘We’re always looking for unique and delicious products to add to our Scottish range. We’re very proud to work with an innovative company like Eden Mill, who continuously look to develop and bring new products to market.’

In a bid to help consumers prepare for the party season, ALDI will launch a range of seasonal Specialbuys on 29th November. The range includes a very fitting Santa Stout from Broughton Ales, Cairngorm Brewery’s Santa Sledgehammer, and Cairn O’Mohr’s Fruity Christmas Wine. But be quick, as with all Specialbuys – when they’re gone they’re gone.

To keep the bubbles flowing this festive season, try ALDI’s show-stopping Methuselah of prosecco. The enormous six-litre bottle holds an equivalent of eight 75cl bottles. Pale straw in colour with aromas of fresh citrus fruits and wisteria flower, the prosecco has a refreshing acidity and short sherbet taste, perfect for a Hogmanay toast.