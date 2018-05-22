Fine Dining Chef of the Year honour goes to Daniel

Daniel Ashmore, head chef at The Pompadour by Galvin, was awarded Fine Dining Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food Awards.

With a wealth of experience, Chef Dan has worked for various top kitchens in London including Michelin-starred restaurants, Tom Aikens, The Square in Mayfair and La Trompette.

Moving to Edinburgh, Dan worked at Number One at The Balmoral before joining The Pompadour in March last year.

Working with Chris and Jeff Galvin, he produces menus of the very highest standard at The Pompadour with an emphasis on classic French cooking using seasonal, locally-sourced produce.

The beautiful fine-dining restaurant, located within the iconic five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, holds three AA Rosettes and offers guests an unforgettable dining experience with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.

Held at King’s Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday evening, the spring ceremony marked the first of the Scottish Food Awards this year and aims to recognise people, places and destinations across the country for their excellence in the industry.

Daniel said: ‘It’s a real privilege to work in one of Scotland’s most iconic dining rooms and showcase the best of the country’s natural larder with a French twist.

‘I’m truly honoured to receive this accolade from the Scottish Food Awards and I’m really proud of the whole team at the restaurant who all work incredibly hard to provide a top-class fine-dining experience for our guests.’

Since his appointment at the restaurant, The Pompadour has been awarded Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year for Edinburgh in The Luxury Travel Guide Awards 2018 as well as other notable awards including the Michelin Plate 2017, maintaining Three Rosettes from 2013-2017 and being listed in Square Meal UK’s Top 100 restaurants.

The Pompadour by Galvin officially opened its doors in September 2012, the sixth instalment of brothers Chris and Jeff’s rapidly expanding empire and their first Scottish venture, adding an exciting new dimension to the celebrated London collection.

The restaurant takes its name from the fame Madame de Pompadour, the favourite mistress of King Louise XV of France, who installed her in the magnificent Palace at Versailles.

The listed interior décor reflects the sumptuousness of the royal court of the day, and the restaurant has long enjoyed the reputation of having the best tables in Edinburgh, with impressive views looking out onto Princes Street and Edinburgh Castle through the panoramic arched windows. The focus is very much on seasonal Scottish ingredients, paired with some of the finest French fare enhanced by superlative cooking.