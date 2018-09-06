Eusebi’s beats off Michelin Star restaurant to win title

A Glasgow Deli has beaten stiff competition – including a Michelin Star restaurant – to win the title of ‘Best Dining Experience’ and ‘Best Café/Deli’ at The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards 2018.

Eusebi Deli in Glasgow is committed to serving the best seasonal produce and supporting small artisan and specialist producers across both Scotland and Italy.

Based in Glasgow for over 40 years, dining in the West End restaurant is like being transported into an Italian family home, with modern Italian dishes, authentic regional products and a passionate front-of-house team.

The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards, which took place on 4 September at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, first launched in 2017, to highlight the successes that are being made in Scotland’s vibrant food and drink industries.

A number of renowned restaurants were also in the running for the awards including Michelin Starred, 21212 in Edinburgh and The Sun Dancer in Nairn. The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony, which was attended by the biggest names in Scotland’s culinary industry.

The ‘Best Dining Experience’ category recognises restaurants with sublime ambiance, incredible service, stunning presentation of both food and drinks and restaurant uniqueness.

The ‘Best Café/Deli’ category looks for establishments that work hard to provide the very best food and environment for customers. A team of industry experts judged the categories and named Eusebi the winner for both accolades, recognising the restaurant’s efforts to consistently create the very best dining experience for customers.

Oowner of Eusebi, Giovanna Eusebi said: ‘We’re thrilled to have won two incredible awards at The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards. The team and myself would like to say a big thank you to all of our loyal customers who mean the world to us. We strive to always deliver an authentic Italian experience, with recipes that have been passed down through generations.

‘It’s true testament to the hard work of our team and the great Scottish and Italian produce that we love so much. My Nonna’s would be tickled to have been recognised, having opened the original Shettleston deli over 40 years ago – these awards are definitely for them!’

Eusebi is located in the heart of Glasgow’s West End on Park Road.