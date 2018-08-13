Escape the festival and enjoy an afternoon tea

If the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh city centre in the midst of the Fringe Festival is too much for you, then you probably want an afternoon tea.

This week is National Afternoon Tea Week and the Restoration Café in Dalkeith Country Park is offering a scrumptious afternoon tea in stunning surroundings.

Enjoy what has become a stylish national institution by taking tea in the converted 18th century stableyard which offers panoramic views of the River Esk.

For just £18 per person, afternoon tea enthusiasts can enjoy stunning savouries, including the restoration fishcake and haggis bonbon alongside traditional mini sandwich and fruit scone with clotted cream and jam.

These are served alongside scrumptious sweet treats like carrot cake, mini chocolate éclair, lemon meringue pavlova and Viennese swirl, as well as a choice of a selection of loose leaf teas and infusions by Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company.

Anyone looking to really treat themselves can add some sparkle with Prosecco Mirabello, N.V for either £5.50 per glass, or £24 per bottle.

Gillian Heath, restaurant manager at Restoration Café, said: ‘Afternoon tea has become a stylish go-to treat, reviving a truly classic British tradition.

‘What better way to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week than enjoying fantastic sweet and savoury treats against the truly stunning backdrop of Dalkeith Country Park.

‘It really is the perfect location for what was traditionally a rather genteel pastime. It’s the perfect alternative to the hustle and bustle of the city centre for anyone looking to escape the Fringe.’

Afternoon tea at Restoration Café is served daily from 2.30-4.30pm.