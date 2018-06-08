Enjoy the best of Scots food – from land and sea

The Crail Food Festival chefs’ theatre is gearing up to celebrate the very best of surf’n’turf this weekend.

On 9 and 10 June, with support from Quality May Scotland (QMS), Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork are set to take centre stage, along with delicious seafood, at the event.

Now in its eighth year, the festival takes place in the coastal village of Crail and hosts a variety of food and drink based events which open fantastic opportunities for producers and public alike.

Event-goers will be greeted with live music, children’s activities, indoor and outdoor markets, sampling of quality local produce and food demonstrations from a host of top Scottish chefs.

The chefs demonstrating include:

Martin Hollis, Executive Chef at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews on Saturday at 3.30pm; Scott Smith, the former chef patron of Norn, Edinburgh, on Sunday at 10.30am; Former MasterChef The Professionals winner Jamie Scott, on Sunday at 11.30am; Graham Paulley, Head Chef for the Apex Hotel Group, on Sunday at 12.30pm and finally, Robbie Penman, Executive Chef at Balbirnie House Hotel will be demonstrating on Sunday at 3.30pm.

The chefs will be showcasing their culinary skills using various cuts of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork in a bid to educate home cooks to source the best possible local produce, underpinned by quality assurance schemes and world leading animal welfare standards.

Some of the top chefs are set to create dishes by combining Scotch Beef with some of the best seafood from Scotland, with support from two of Scotland’s largest food organisations, QMS and Seafood Scotland.

Ciara Etherson, PR and marketing executive with Quality Meat Scotland, said: ‘One of the challenges we face as an industry is lack of understanding by consumers of the benefits of buying quality, local produce and this year’s festival promises to be an excellent opportunity to inspire, entertain and educate the public.

‘Crail Food Festival is growing year on year and 2018 promises to be bigger and better – whatever the weather it will be a fantastic event.’

Crail Food Festival is open from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, tickets are £6 per adult (under-14s free) this includes parking and shuttle bus.

Tickets are available from www.crailfoodfest.co.uk.