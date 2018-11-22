Double awards delight for William Grant & Sons

The 2018 International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) have taken place.

These awards are known for setting the international benchmark for quality and recognising excellence in wines and spirits worldwide.

The competition follows a rigorous judging process with more than 400 global experts judging products over a seven month period.

Now in its 49th year, the IWSC’s relentless pursuit of excellence underpins every aspect of the competition today.

Entries are received from nearly 90 countries worldwide where each sample is judged according to its class. With nearly 50 years of heritage, an IWSC award is recognised internationally as a badge of quality.

And there was delight for independent family distillers William Grant & Sons as they were recognised with the prestigious Distiller of the Year award and Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year award.

This incredible run of success builds on previous years where William Grant & Sons was awarded Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year (2016), Distiller of the Year (2016 & 2013) and International Spirits Producer of the Year (2014 & 2013).

Simon Hunt, chief executive of William Grant & Sons, said: ‘Receiving this level of recognition from the IWSC is a real honour and a testament to our teams’ continued innovation and dedication to delivering excellence across our portfolio.’

Adam Lechmere, general manager for the IWSC, said: ‘With a raft of IWSC medals at the highest level, William Grant & Sons continue to impress the IWSC judges with the consistent excellence of their many and varied products. From much-loved household names like Glenfiddich to bourbons, ryes, tequilas and many others, they bestride the world of international spirits.

‘For well over a century they have been investing and growing, especially in the younger and more esoteric brands which are crucial to maintaining their market position. We are proud to recognise and reward such dedication to excellence.’

The winners of the top awards were –

Winemaker of the Year, Ridgeview.

Distiller of the Year, William Grant & Sons Distillers.

Wine Communicator of the Year, Tom Cannavan.

Spirits Communicator of the Year, Tom Sandham.

Outstanding Achievement in the Wine Industry, Clara Rubin.

Outstanding Achievement in the Scotch Whisky Industry, Sukhinder Singh.

Lifetime Achievement Award, Jancis Robinson.

Associate Judge of the Year, Lisse Garnett.

Supermarket Innovator of the Year, Lidl.

Winery Innovator of the Year, De Bortoli Wines.

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year, Mr & Mrs Fine Wine.

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year, Tomoka Spirits Boutique.

Wine Importer of the Year, Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

Spirits Distributor of the Year, Maverick Drinks.

Supermarket Wine Buying Team of the Year, Asda.

Supermarket Spirits Buying Team of the Year, Waitrose.

Supermarket of the Year, Waitrose.

The Sommelier Prize, Lucas Reynaud-Paligot.

Spirits producers of the year.

Brandy Producer of the Year, Château du Tariquet SCV.

International Gin Producer of the Year, K. K. Number One Drinks (The Kyoto Distillery).

Liqueur Producer of the Year, Pagès Vedrenne.

Rum Producer of the Year, R L Seale & Company Limited.

Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year, William Grant & Sons Distillers.

UK Gin Producer of the Year, Halewood Wines and Spirits.

Vodka Producer of the Year, Adnams Copper House Distillery.

Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year, Irish Distillers.

Spirits product trophies.

The Armagnac Trophy, Château du Tariquet Pure Folle Blanche 12 years.

The Baijiu Trophy, TTL Yushan Taiwan Kaoliang Liquor Aged 5 years.

The Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy, 23 YO Glenalba Blended Scotch Whisky.

The Bourbon Trophy, W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The Cognac Trophy, Richelieu XO Fine Champagne.

The Contemporary Gin Trophy, KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin.

The Fruit Spirits Trophy, Lörch Alter Mirabellenbrand.

The Liqueur Trophy, Birlou Eden.

The London Dry Gin Trophy, Scapegrace Gold.

The Pomace Brandy Trophy, Grappa Giare Amarone.

The Rum Trophy, Trois Rivieres VSOP Reserve Speciale.

The Shochu Trophy, Shasharakuraku.

The Tequila Trophy, El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Añejo Tequila.

The Trophy for Cask Strength Scotch Whisky, Cask 3.305 – The Scents of Perfection.

The Trophy for Single Malt Scotch Whisky (no age stated), Glenfiddich Finest Solera.

The Trophy for Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15YO and Under, Ballantine’s Glentauchers 15 YO Single Malt Scotch

Whisky.

The Trophy for Single Malt Scotch Whisky Over 15YO, The Balvenie Thirty Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The Vodka Trophy, Adnams Longshore Triple Malt Vodka.

The Worldwide Brandy Trophy, Torres 20.

The Worldwide Whiskey Trophy, Tullamore Dew 18 YO.