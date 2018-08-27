Distillery launches its own school of gin

Isle of Skye Distillers has announced the launch of its brand-new gin school.

The Portree-based distillery, producers of Misty Isle Gin and Tommy’s Gin, opens its doors to visitors today, Monday 27 August.

The first experience of its kind on the island, Isle of Skye Distillers’ Gin School features six mini stills, accommodating groups of up to 12 gin enthusiasts to learn the art of craft gin distillation first-hand.

Gin school classes will meet in the Isle of Skye Distillers’ shop for a three-hour session led by brothers Alistair and Thomas Wilson, who founded the distillery in early 2016.

The class begins with an introduction to Isle of Skye Distillers and the importance that the local environment plays in the distillation process; Misty Isle Gin is one of few Scottish gins to be crafted with locally foraged juniper berries, rather than relying solely on imported juniper.

Gin school students will then assemble and run their personal still, before progressing to learn the science behind gin distillation and the subtle flavour variations created by different combinations of botanicals.

Students will work with Thomas and Alistair to create a bespoke gin recipe according to their personal tastes, before graduating to bottling their gin and printing a customised label.

Alistair Wilson, managing director at Isle of Skye Distillers, said: ‘We’re delighted to launch the Isle of Skye Distillers’ Gin School, which marks the beginning of an exciting new visitor experience for gin enthusiasts here on Skye.

‘Provenance is everything to us; it’s at the heart of everything we do. From the water we use in distilling, to our locally foraged juniper berries, we’re proud to craft, bottle and label our Misty Isle Gin right here in Portree.

‘There really is a gin for everyone, and while our tried-and-tested recipe is a firm favourite, we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our Gin School to help them develop their own gin bottlings to enjoy at home.’

Sessions at Isle of Skye Distillers’ Gin School are priced at £85 per still; each still can be operated by up to two people. The Gin School experience includes all tuition, along with a 50cl bottle of personalised gin per person.

For more details on the Isle of Skye Distillers’ Gin School click HERE.